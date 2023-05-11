Manual Toyota GR Supra Now Available in South Africa With 382 HP (285 kW)

Toyota South Africa has confirmed that as of yesterday (10 May 2023), the GR Supra is available with a do-it-yourself gearbox.

What is some additional great news is that the turbocharged 3.0-litre straight-six has been tweaked to deliver 382 hp (285 kW), up from 250 kW.

True to the GR Supra’s thoroughbred engineering quality, this development has not been simply a matter of using an off-the-shelf solution. A new transmission, along with a new clutch has been engineered specifically to suit the power and torque characteristics of the GR Supra 3.0-litre engine.

Toyota also retuned the suspension and optimised the traction control and brakes to suit the new manual transmission.

The ambition to make the GR Supra fun to drive in the most demanding scenarios has helped inspire the introduction of a new Hairpin+ function. This is designed to allow more freedom and reward specifically when taking tight bends on an uphill gradient (more than 5%) with a high-friction road surface.

More “free” wheel spin can make such routes more enjoyable to drive, so Toyota has optimised engine torque control to allow a greater difference in the degree of wheel spin on the left and right-side tyres.

The GR Supra range also benefits from new paintwork options with the addition of Sapphire Blue and Iridescent Metallic Grey, while Ice Grey, Prime Silver and Grand Blue Metallic have been discontinued along with Matte Storm Grey. The GR brand hues of White, Red and Black remain on offer.

You will be able to identify a manual variant on the road from the rear. The striking ‘Supra’ logo finished in red is reserved for the three-pedal version.

From a model line-up point of view, Matte Grey and Track editions have reached the span of their production and the GR Supra is currently available in two model suffixes in South Africa: Manual (R1 417 500) and Auto (R1 451 800).