McLaren Confirms Next-Gen Supercars Will Get V8 Hybrid

McLaren has officially announced that their next-generation supercar will get eight cylinders but it will be a hybrid offering.

The engine is being developed in-house and will be manufactured under contract by Ricardo, the British engineering company that supplies McLaren’s current V8 and V6 engines.

Their current 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 traces its roots back to the turbocharged 3.8-liter V8 that debuted in the 12C supercar more than a decade ago.

The Woking manufacturer has not confirmed when we will see this new powerplant but it will more than likely end up being used in the McLaren P1 successor.

“We are extremely pleased to have concluded this new engine supply agreement with McLaren Automotive for their next generation high-performance V8 powertrain, which extends the long-term relationship between both companies into the next decade,” said Graham Ritchie, Ricardo’s CEO.