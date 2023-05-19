Mercedes-AMG One Catches Fire And Burns To A Crisp In The UK

Deliveries of the long-awaited Mercedes-AMG One hypercar only began fairly recently and by the looks of things, someone is going to be waiting forever as it no longer exists.

According to The Sun, the F1-engined Mercedes-AMG was in a car carrier on the M6 in Staffordshire (United Kingdom) when it caught alight early in the morning on Wednesday the 17th of May.

As you can see in the images included, it was reduced to a charred frame that is barely recognizable.

The fire reportedly started in the hybrid engine but the engine was turned off and the car was on a trailer. Mercedes is apparently investigating this as it could mean the units that have already been produced and delivered may need to be recalled.

“You would be absolutely devastated to get your hands on something as rare as that and literally see it go up in smoke.” said a Witness.

A Mercedes spokesperson said: “We are aware of this incident involving a car that was being transported in a closed trailer as part of its assembly process.

“Fortunately, as far as we are aware, nobody was injured.

“At this point in time, we do not know what caused the fire and, if needed, we will support the investigation of the insurance company.”