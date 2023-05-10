Millionaire Crane Lifts His McLaren Senna GTR Into R500 Million 57th Floor Penthouse in Australia

Just 75 units of the McLaren Senna GTR were made but since it’s a purpose-built track monster, you cannot drive it on public roads.

Adrian Portelli decided the winged weapon would look much better in his Melbourne penthouse than in a factory.

The AUD 3 million Senna was hoisted 57 levels to the top of the Sapphire by the Gardens building on Exhibition Street this morning.

Portelli told 9News that the luxury car would become the “centrepiece” of the apartment.

The 34-year-old businessman has made his fortune from running LMCT+, which is a promotions and giveaway platform with a focus on luxury vehicles and prestige houses.

As you can imagine, this was no easy task as you can see in the images and videos below.

“It was a mission,” Portelli said.

“They had to take out all of the windows, so it might have found its forever home. The car is going to sit in the lounge room, it will be the centrepiece. The penthouse won’t be finished for another 12 to 18 months.” he added.

It’s a pity the British beast will never be used as intended but it will make for quite the attraction in the AUD 39 million penthouse.