“More Extreme” Audi RS6 Could Be On The Way

Just a few days ago we mentioned that Audi may not be finished with the RS3 and now we are hearing the same thing about their RS6 Avant.

From 2026, Audi will only launch electric vehicles so could we see the brand from Ingolstadt deliver some impressive ICE swansongs?

While talking to Autocar, Audi Sport boss Sebastian Grams strongly suggested there’s more power coming from the V8 that goes inside the RS6 Avant (and others of course).

The twin-turbo 4.0-litre engine currently punches out 621 hp (463 kW) and 850 Nm (625 lb-ft) of torque in the RS6 and RS7 Performance models launched late last year. When asked whether the German luxury brand is done with the RS6 upgrades, Audi Sport’s head honcho said: “No, we can go more extreme. We can make the car even stronger, even more performance, even sharper.”

Unfortunately, he did not elaborate on what he meant but if you recall we have seen a very hardcore RS6 already with the GTO concept built to celebrate 40 years of Quattro.

Modelled on the legendary Audi 90 Quattro IMSA GTO racer from the late 1990s, this outlandish one-off (seen above) donned a retro red-and-white livery, track-style one-piece rims and a sprinkling of bespoke aero-enhancing bodywork elements. It was stripped out inside, too, to make way for a roll cage and bucket seats – although Grams’ preoccupation with everyday usability suggests these elements will remain on the drawing board.

We can only hope whatever Grams is hinting at is something like that.