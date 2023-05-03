New BMW M2 CS Prototype Spotted Could Pack As Much As 500 HP

The BMW M2 has only just started arriving at dealerships and customers around the world but the Bavarian folks are not wasting any time developing the baby M even more.

Recent spy shots show what will likely become the M2 CS and if rumours are true, it will pack substantially more power and be more track-focused than ever.

Even though the car is fully covered in heavy camouflage, it’s clear that the M2 CS will feature an even more aggressive body kit. Some of the features that cannot be hidden include a deeper front bumper and a ducktail spoiler that appears to be integrated into the tailgate, similar to the one on the M4 CSL. For us, this design looks much slicker than the bigger fixed rear wing from the M Performance Parts selection.

Although BMW has not said anything about a future M2 CS we can assume when it does debut that it will be more potent than the M2 and a touch lighter. The standard M2 delivers a healthy 453 hp (338 kW) and 550 Nm (406 lb-ft) but according to BMW Blog, the CS variant could crank things up to as much as 520 hp. That would make it more potent than the M3 and M4 Competition but sit below the M3 CS and M4 CSL (for obvious reasons).

Considering they want to keep the weight down, we can’t see them fitting the M2 CS with the heavier xDrive system so we expect it to come in rear-wheel-drive only with the 8-speed automatic gearbox as the only option.

The M2 CS is not expected to arrive until 2025, so we’re still in the early stages of its development.

Images via CarScoops