Patrick Reed’s Wrecked ‘Masters’ Porsche 911 GT2 RS Appears On Copart

Towards the end of last month, a Porsche 911 GT2 RS popped up on Copart in Houston in a rather unique spec.

Not only is the 911 GT2 RS an incredibly rare, special sports car, this specific one didn’t even finish its break-in mileage before getting wrecked, with only 361 miles (580 km) on the odometer.

We knew we had seen a car in a spec like this before and now TheDrive seems to have confirmed this for us after doing a bit of extra digging.

Back in 2019, pro golfer Patrick Reed took delivery of his Porsche 911 GT2 RS in a ‘Masters’ spec after winning the 2018 tournament. TheDrive points out that the colour, the wheels, and the sticker pack all point in the direction of the professional golfer. Plus, just like the photo Reed posted to Instagram four years ago (see below), the wrecked car on Copart also has yellow calipers, yellow stitching, and yellow seatbelts.

Further supporting the case, information posted to VINwiki suggests the car is indeed Reed’s. Posts to the site outlined the car’s spec and original VIN number, which matches up with what we see on the Copart listing.

Sure this might not be 100% conclusive proof but it does make a rather compelling case. Plus, Porsche doesn’t exactly churn out a lot of GT2 RSs every year, let alone in this exact spec.