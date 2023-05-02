Renders Give Us a Decent Look At The Next Mercedes-AMG E63

Mercedes-Benz took the covers off the new E-Class last week which means we will be getting a new E63 version from the Mercedes-AMG engineers.

We now know how the new E-Class looks so the digital artists got to work as fast as possible to give us a preview of the upcoming super saloon.

As expected, the rendering features the performance brand’s Panamericana grille. It sits above a more aggressive front bumper while fender vents along the sides denote its performance prowess. The rear has a trunk spoiler, with an aggressive rear diffuser housing their iconic quad-exhaust pipes and the car sits on a sporty set of wheels and low-profile rubber.

While there is nothing out of the ordinary expected in terms of the final styling, we are expecting huge changes under the hood as the new car is expected to arrive with a plug-in hybrid setup, replacing the V8 with an engine with two fewer cylinders.

Nothing is confirmed but Autocar has learned that the range-topping version of the new E-Class will receive a heavily reworked version of Mercedes’ M256 turbocharged 3.0-litre straight-six petrol engine, mounted longitudinally and working in tandem with an electric motor on the rear axle.

The motor found at the rear will be similar in construction and performance to the 201 hp unit used by the other electrified ’63’ models.

Mercedes-AMG wants the new drivetrain to push out more than 700 hp and 1,200 Nm (884 lb-ft) of torque. This will see it outgun the new 671 hp C63 S E Performance but remain under the beastly 831 hp from the GT 63 E Performance.

With the increase in power and torque, the engineers are looking to beat the performance of the current E63 S which can hit 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.4 seconds despite a significant increase in weight brought on by the motor and battery.

Mercedes-AMG is also planning a ‘lesser’ E53 model which will probably run a milder version of the M256 engine in combination with a gearbox-mounted electric motor, in what insiders describe as a ‘P2’ PHEV system.

Renders by Kolesa.ru