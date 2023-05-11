The Lamborghini Huracán Is Sold Out Until End Of Production

The Lamborghini Huracán is sold out folks. Yes, you read that correctly, order books have been filled until the last unit comes off the production line next year.

The Huracán will become the last supercar produced by the Italian carmaker without hybrid or electric power so get your hands on one now, if you can.

At this stage, it is also expected to be the last with V10 power as reports and rumours firmly suggest the replacement (due end of 2024) will adopt a new V8 engine with twin turbochargers, in conjunction with plug-in hybrid (PHEV) technology.

Motor Trend is reporting that the new model will make use of a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 derived from the Urus and other VW models but with a wild 10,000 rpm redline (3,000 rpm more than Urus). This will be assisted by an ‘axial flux’ electric motor that will boost performance until the engine hits 7000rpm.

Lamborghini has also noted that you may find it quite hard to place an order as there is high demand for its other models with “an order bank that, almost entirely, covers the production of 2024.”