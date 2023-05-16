Toyota GR Corolla Pricing and Availability for South Africa

Toyota South Africa has finally (and officially) confirmed that orders for their latest sports car, the GR Corolla, are now open.

Having made its local debut at the Simola Hillclimb in Knysna less than a fortnight ago, the latest incarnation from Gazoo Racing stable is offered with a 1.6-litre three-cylinder engine turbocharged engine that produces 221kW.

With the addition of this GR Corolla, the local GR product line-up grows to four bespoke GR models (GR86, GR Supra and GR Yaris) and three GR Sport models (Corolla Cross GR-S, Hilux GR-S and Land Cruiser 300 GR-S).

The GR Corolla is offered in two grades in South Africa: GR Corolla 1.6T Core and GR Corolla 1.6T Circuit.

The latter comes with a Forged Carbon Fibre roof, Heads-Up display, Suede GR Sport Seats and is competitively priced at R876,100 while the GR Corolla 1.6T Core is aggressively priced at R816,500.

Both GR Corolla models are available in Glacier White, Raven Black and Fierce Red. The Circuit Edition will also be available in the distinctive Midnight Grey.

A 9-services/100 000km service plan is provided as well as a 3-year/100 000km Warranty. Customers can also purchase extended service plans via their Toyota dealer.

The GR Corolla is available in limited numbers and customers are encouraged to register their interest with the nearest dealer as soon as they can.