Travel Essentials: Must Have Campervan Accessories

A campervan is a great vehicle for exploring the great outdoors and traveling in comfort and style. However, to make the most of your campervan experience, there are several must-have accessories that you should consider investing in.

These accessories can help make your trip more comfortable, convenient, and enjoyable, be it solo or group. Here are some must-have campervan accessories you should invest in:

Awnings

Awnings are an essential accessory for any campervan trip, providing shade and shelter from the sun, rain, and wind and giving you extra space to relax and enjoy the outdoors.

Several types of awnings are available, including pop-up canopies, fixed awnings, retractable awnings, and driveway awnings. When choosing awnings from Shop RV Parts, consider size, ease of setup, durability, compatibility, and additional features like mosquito netting, sidewalls, or lighting.

Camp Tables and Chairs

Camp tables and chairs are essential for campervan travelers who want to enjoy meals or relax outdoors. Camp tables come in various sizes and designs, from compact and foldable to more extensive and sturdy options.

They provide a convenient surface for cooking, eating, or playing games and can be easily stored when not in use. Camp chairs are also important, providing a comfortable and portable seating option for travelers.

They come in various styles, from basic folding chairs to more advanced options with built-in cup holders and adjustable features. Both camp tables and chairs are lightweight and easy to pack, making them a convenient addition to any campervan trip.

Hammocks

Hammocks are another popular accessory for campervan travelers. They provide a comfortable and relaxing way to enjoy the outdoors and can be easily set up between trees or on a roof rack. Hammocks come in various sizes and designs, from single-person to family-sized, and can be made of different materials such as cotton, nylon, or polyester.

They are lightweight and easy to pack, making them a convenient addition to any campervan trip. Hammocks can also be used as an alternative sleeping option, providing a comfortable and breathable alternative to traditional sleeping bags.

Solar Panel

Solar panels are an essential accessory for campervan travelers who want to live off the grid. They provide a renewable energy source that can power appliances, electronics, and lighting without a generator or electrical hookups. Solar panels are lightweight, durable, and easy to install on the roof of a campervan.

They can be used to charge deep-cycle batteries that allow campervan travelers to run appliances and charge their devices without relying on traditional power sources. By generating their electricity, travelers can avoid the costs associated with traditional power sources and reduce their carbon footprint.

Deep Cycle Battery

A deep-cycle battery is essential for powering your campervan’s electrical systems. It stores energy from your solar panel or alternator and provides power when needed. Look for a deep-cycle battery compatible with our campervan’s electrical system and has a high capacity.

12-Volt Power Inverter

A 12-Volt Power Inverter is another essential accessory for a campervan. It converts the DC power from your deep-cyle battery to AC power that can be used to charge your laptop, phone, or other electronics. Look for a power inverter that is easy to install and has a high wattage output.

4 Port Car Charger

A 4 port car charger is a convenient accessory for charging your devices on the go. It plugs into your campervan’s 12-volt outlet and provides four USB ports for charging your phone, tablet, or other devices. Look for a compact car charger with a high charging speed.

Thermal Insulation Blinds

Thermal insulation blinds are essential for campervan travelers who want to regulate the temperature inside their vehicles.

These blinds are designed to provide insulation and prevent heat loss during colder months while blocking out sunlight and heat during warmer months. They are typically made of insulating materials such as foam or reflective fabric and can be custom-fitted to the windows of a campervan.

One of the advantages of thermal insulation blinds is that they can help reduce the need for heating or cooling systems, saving campervan travelers money on their energy bills. They can also provide privacy and security by blocking the view outside the vehicle.

Additionally, thermal insulation blinds can help reduce noise levels inside the campervan, providing travelers a more comfortable and peaceful environment.

Roof Rack

Roof racks are another essential accessory for campervan travelers. They provide additional storage space for bulky items such as bicycles, kayaks, and camping gear. Roof racks come in various designs and sizes and can be customized to fit the specific needs of campervan travelers.

One of the advantages of roof racks is that they free up space inside the campervan, allowing travelers to move around more freely and comfortably. They also provide a convenient way to transport large, bulky items like bikes, kayaks, or other gear that would otherwise be difficult to store inside the campervan.

Portable Toilet

A portable is an essential accessory for campervan travelers as it provides a convenient and hygienic way to handle waste on the road. It eliminates the need for campervan travelers to find a public restroom or worry about the availability of facilities in remote areas.

Portable toilets come in various sizes and designs and are easy to use and maintain. They typically have a waste and freshwater tank. Some models even have a built-in flush mechanism. They can be emptied and cleaned at designated dump stations available at many campsites and RV parks.

Having a portable toilet in a campervan is convenient and environmentally friendly. It reduces the impact of waste on the environment and allows campervan travelers to practice responsible waste management.

Wrapping it Up

These must-have campervan accessories can make your trip more comfortable, convenient, and enjoyable. Whether you’re planning a weekend getaway or a long-term road trip, be sure to pack these essential items. Happy camping!