Very Yellow Volkswagen Golf R 333 Limited Edition Previewed

Volkswagen is having fun with the Golf R having already released a “20 Years Edition” and now there is a follow-up in the form of a very yellow Golf R 333 Edition.

VW R uploaded a video to YouTube giving us a preview of the limited edition ahead of its official debut scheduled to take place on May 31.

We are expecting the “333” to refer to the PS, which would perfectly match the aforementioned “20 Years Edition”. If this is indeed accurate, then this Golf R will pack 328 hp (245 kW), making it the beefiest of them all.

The video shows us a few details of the car including an Akrapovič exhaust system, ‘333’ decals running along the bottom of the door and some black mirror caps.

Will this come to South Africa? Considering we were not offered the 20 Years Edition we would not expect to see this reaching local shores.