Volkswagen Polo GTI Edition 25 Not Headed for South Africa

The first Volkswagen Polo GTI was revealed back in 1998 so for the 25th anniversary, the performance subcompact hatchback is getting the special edition treatment to mark the important milestone.

The Polo GTI Edition 25 features a few cosmetic upgrades but nothing under the hood is changed which means the 2.0 TSI still pushes out 204 hp (152 kW) and 320 Nm (236 lb-ft) of torque. This is delivered to the front wheels via a 7-speed DCT box allowing a 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) run in 6.5 seconds.

This limited edition is kitted with sports suspension that lowers the body by 15 mm (0.6 inches). It is also gifted an electronic differential lock, adaptive matrix LED headlights and some stylish 18-inch Adelaide wheels finished in glossy black to match the dark side mirror caps and roof.

Customers can order the car with one of the following paints; Smoke Grey Metallic, Pure White, Ascot Grey, Reef Blue Metallic, Deep Black Pearl Effect, and Kings Red Metallic.

Save for the subtle body graphics and the “One of 2500” logo on the sill panel trim, this Edition 25 is effectively the same as the regular Polo GTI.

Just 2500 units will be made in South Africa but will not be available in South Africa. “Polo GTI Edition 25 is only for European and Japanese markets”, Volkswagen South Africa confirmed.

We know what will inevitably happen though, someone will make their regular Polo GTI look just like one of these and to be fair it’s not that hard.