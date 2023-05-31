VW Reveals Lime Yellow Golf R 333 Limited Edition

Earlier this month Volkswagen R division teased us with a Golf R special edition and now we can welcome the Golf R 333 Limited Edition.

As we guessed, the special edition will be limited to 333 units and packs a power output of 333 PS (328 hp; 245 kW) and has 420 Nm of torque on tap. This allows the hatch to sprint to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.6 seconds

“The Golf R 333 is the first R model with a specification predefined by us that leaves no customer wishes regarding performance unfulfilled – thanks to its extensive equipment,” says Hakim Halimi, Head of Product Marketing at Volkswagen R. The features include R-Performance Torque Vectoring with Vehicle Dynamics Manager, which distributes the drive power not just between the front and rear axles but also between the two rear wheels. This offers a special dimension of sportiness, particularly when cornering. The Drift and Special driving profiles, designed for the Nürburgring racetrack, also offer additional driving pleasure away from public roads. The R Performance exhaust system from Akrapovič with titanium rear silencers and black 19-inch Estoril wheel rims with semi-slick tyres additionally highlight the motorsports character of the special-edition model. The top speed has also been increased to 270 km/h.

That stunning colour is called Lime Yellow Metallic and the contrasting black accents really make it rather striking.

“With the special exterior colour, black-painted roof and design decals with 333 logo on the sides, this Golf R will be offered in a combination that is unique up to now,” says Halimi. “It is the first Volkswagen R model with a strict limitation to 333 units and with a sequentially numbered badge in the interior.”

With prices starting at 76,410 euros (approx R1,6m), the special-edition model can be ordered at German dealerships from 2 June. Production of all 333 vehicles in Wolfsburg is scheduled for September this year so that the first models can be handed over to customers in October.