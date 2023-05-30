Watch and Listen To The Lamborghini Revuelto At The Nurburgring

Rewind to March when Lamborghini took the covers off their all-new flagship called the Revuelto which became their most powerful production model in the company’s history.

Fast forward to the present and we get our first decent sighting (and sounds) of the hybrid V12 bull as it tackles the Nurburgring.

In the video below a bright blue Revuelto is first seen being unloaded before hitting the track and stretching its legs.

Even with the electric support, that V12 still sings a sweet symphony and you can bet that it will only get better when the tuners and aftermarket exhaust companies get their hands on one.