What Garages Should Know to Manage Health and Safety Around Fumes

Garages serve as vital hubs for vehicle maintenance and repair. However, amidst the fast-paced and bustling atmosphere of these dynamic environments, a hidden danger looms: the accumulation of hazardous fumes. Without care and attention, the areas designed to promote vehicle functionality and safety can pose health and well-being risks to employees and clients.

What exhaust pipes hide: Unveiling the concealed dangers

Gases discharged via the exhaust pipe demand special attention. When fuel is burned, several byproducts are generated. These substances include carbon dioxide (CO2), carbon monoxide (CO), benzene and particulate matter such as soot.

Carbon Dioxide (CO2) and Carbon Monoxide (CO) are highly toxic. They are odourless and invisible, which makes them difficult to detect without proper monitoring equipment. Inhalation of high levels of carbon monoxide can lead to poisoning.

Benzene, in turn, is a known carcinogen and poses health risks to humans. The presence of soot further exacerbates this problem. Soot is a form of particulate matter that results from incomplete fuel combustion. It consists of carbonaceous particles and contains harmful substances like heavy metals and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs).

The dangers of working with fumes

Understanding the potential risks associated with fumes is crucial for implementing preventive measures and ensuring a safe environment. Working with emissions poses the following risks:

Respiratory issues

Inhalation of toxic fumes leads to various medical problems. Fumes from chemicals, solvents, paints and exhaust emissions can irritate the respiratory system, causing coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath and chest tightness. Prolonged exposure to certain fumes can even result in chronic respiratory conditions like asthma or bronchitis.

Chemical poisoning

Fumes often contain harmful chemicals that enter the body through inhalation, absorption or ingestion. These chemicals can damage the nervous system, liver, kidneys and other vital organs. Symptoms of chemical poisoning may include dizziness, nausea, headaches, confusion and fatigue. These problems can, in turn, lead to long-term health complications.

Fire and explosion hazards

Some gases can explode. Flammable substances commonly found in garages include fuel, such as petrol and diesel; motor oil, lubricants, paints, solvents, cleaning agents and aerosol cans.

Garages involved in welding, fabrication or metalwork may also use flammable welding gases, such as acetylene, oxygen or propane. Furthermore, lithium-ion batteries used in electric and hybrid vehicles can also be volatile.

Skin and eye irritation

Certain fumes cause skin and eye irritation upon contact. Chemical fumes, corrosive substances or airborne particles can result in skin rashes, burns, itching, redness and eye discomfort. Prolonged exposure to these fumes can lead to more severe conditions like chemical burns or eye damage.

Allergic reactions and hypersensitivity

Some individuals may develop allergic reactions or sensitisation to specific fumes over time. This can result in symptoms ranging from skin rashes to anaphylaxis (a potentially life-threatening condition that occurs rapidly).

Long-term health effects

Continuous exposure to hazardous fumes can have long-term health effects. Some emissions, such as those containing carcinogens or heavy metals, have been linked to an increased risk of developing cancer, neurological disorders, reproductive problems and other chronic illnesses.

How to reduce the risks

Garages can take several measures to minimise fume-related risks. Here are some of them:

Enhance ventilation: Opening doors where possible is important, but natural ventilation alone may not be sufficient. Garages must prioritise the installation of efficient welding fume extraction systems to ensure the prompt removal of gases. The placement of exhaust extraction fans in areas where fumes are likely to spread is also recommended to enhance the efficiency of the extraction process. Implement LEV systems: Local Exhaust Ventilation (LEV) systems are more effective than catalytic converters. LEV systems offer superior control by capturing and extracting fumes at the source. This is achieved through various methods, such as using exhaust extraction hoses that connect directly to the car’s exhaust pipe. Put safety first: Fuels, solvents and chemicals should be kept in designated areas away from ignition sources. Adequate storage containers and cabinets that meet safety standards should be used. Handling of these substances should follow established safety protocols to prevent leaks, spills or accidental ignition. Provide PPE: Garage workers should receive appropriate personal protective equipment, such as gloves, goggles, masks or respirators, depending on the specific tasks and potential fume exposure. Train your team: Proper training programs should be implemented to educate staff about the potential risks associated with fumes and the necessary precautions to take.

The specific measures to reduce the risk of fumes may vary depending on the type of facility, the substances involved and applicable regulations. It is crucial to consult relevant safety guidelines and local laws. Seek professional advice if you’re unsure about the best course of action. Keeping workers and clients safe is a legal and moral obligation that can be easily fulfilled by using fume extraction systems and other safety procedures.