1,000 HP McMurtry Spéirling Pure Goes On Sale For R20 Million

Remember the totally insane McMurtry Spéirling that grabbed the Goodwood Festival of Speed record last year? Well, now you can own now as McMurtry Automotive has announced it will be going into production.

The new Spéirling Pure is nearly identical to the record-breaking prototype EV but is claimed to be even faster. The fan system has been updated resulting in a 15% increase in efficiency and more than the 2000kg of on-demand downforce that the prototype produced.

It also gets a more efficient e-axle sending 1,000 hp (746 kW) to the rear wheels and since its kerb weight is less than 1,000 kg, it can launch to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 1.5 seconds and run to a top speed of 305 km/h (190 mph). The 60-kWh battery pack can be charged in just 20 minutes and will last for 10 laps of Silverstone at full tilt.

The track-only pint-sized EV measures only 3.45 m in length, 1.58 m in width, and just 1.02 m in height. Despite being so low, it can still accommodate drivers up to 6’7″ (two meters) in height and 150 kilograms (330 lbs) in weight thanks to the adjustable pedals and steering wheel.

“The Spéirling Pure will herald a new era on the track,” said McMurtry managing director Thomas Yates.

“The sound, grip, acceleration, aesthetics and technology of this car are distinct. Witnessing the car as a spectator or from the cockpit offers a rare and exhilarating experience.”

We’ll see a validation prototype next month at the Goodwood FoS, with pre-production prototypes to follow in 2024 ahead of customer deliveries set for 2025. Just 100 examples will be made with a £820,000 before taxes price tag.