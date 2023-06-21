2025 BMW M2 To Get Bump In Power To 475 HP (354 kW)

Just a few months back, deliveries around the world started for the second-generation BMW M2 and already we have some information on the future LCI (Facelift) of the G87.

The regular insider known as ynguldyn on Bimmer Post has revealed that the 2025 model year M2 will have its inline-six engine massaged to deliver 475 hp (354 kW) up from 453 hp (338 kW).

We should point out that the amped-up S58 specification is earmarked for the regular M2, which won’t get the Competition suffix.

Does this mean that a potential CS variant could pump out over 500 horses? We certainly think so as rumours indicate it could pack as much as 518 hp (386 kW).

The 2025 BMW M2 is believed to go into production in August 2024 with new colours, some mild cosmetic tweaks and fresh alloy wheel designs.