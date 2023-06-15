Ado X Performance Built Their Own Audi RS6 Sedan With 854 HP

The C5 and C6 generations of the Audi RS6 included a four-door sedan variant but since then they have only been available exclusively in Avant form.

What if you wanted a direct competitor to the BMW M5 but you wanted it in the latest C8-generation? Well German tuner Ado X Performance now has an answer for you with their special RS6 Sedan offering.

The car starts out life as an A6 Sedan with a 3.0-litre TFSI engine but Ado X Performance turned it into a full-blown RS6 Sedan with the required exterior, interior, and engine upgrades.

The tuner managed to purchase the whole widebody package as well as the interior direct from Audi and fitted it to the A6. The exterior was then painted in Cristal Blue to give it some RS presence.

The 3.0-litre was removed and replaced by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 with a Stage 3 remap and Wagner intercooler, as well as a new intake system and exhaust system. The result is a peak output of 854 hp and 1,122 Nm (828 lb-ft) of torque, well above the 621 hp and 847 Nm (625 lb-ft) of a stock RS6 Performance.

This potent output allows the Sedan to sprint to 100 km/h in 2.4 seconds and that exhaust system sounds completely immense!

Does this tick all the boxes for you? We certainly love the look.