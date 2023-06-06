Alpha-N Ramp Up BMW M2 Styling With Wild Packages

When the new BMW M2 was revealed, the overall reaction was not a very good one but if you still find yourself buying one, you may want to make it a little wilder than the peculiar factory form.

German tuner Alpha-N Performance have a possible solution with two different ‘M2 CSL’ body kits.

One reportedly uses the M4 CSL as inspiration while the very wild one takes its cues from the E36 M3 GT.

The M4 CSL-style car is called “Project Silver” while the E36 M3 GT-style car is called “M2 GT.”

Both cars are pretty similar and receive an overload in additional carbon fibre parts but as you can see, the M2 GT is a fair bit more in-your-face.

Project Silver gets a new front spoiler, a rear ducktail spoiler, a new hood with wide scoop and a different diffuser out back. Alpha-N also gave it new grille inserts, which just feature one horizontal grille slat in each kidney grille. The car sits on Öhlins Road & Track coilovers and wears Proline 20-inch wheels.

M2 GT features all the aforementioned parts but also gets front fender vents, carbon brake ducts, an adjustable front splitter and a massive fixed rear wing with gurney flaps. This package uses Edelweiss wheels in a champagne finish which compliments the dark green paint job (wrap) perfectly.

Which of these two offerings are you leaning towards?