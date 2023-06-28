Aston Martin Boss Lawrence Stroll Believes He Should Be Knighted

Lawrence Stroll is Aston Martin’s executive chairman of the road car business as well as the owner of the Formula 1 team and he seems to think he deserves more credit for what he has achieved.

“I should be knighted for what I’ve done,” he said while talking to media at the firm’s capital markets day. “I’ve saved thousands of jobs and built a new Formula 1 factory with hundreds of millions of investment.”

“The investment is staggering,” added Stroll, but said it reflected the belief he has in the company’s future success.

The investment raised by Stroll and pumped into Aston Martin is around £1.5 billion, which “is a huge show of my belief in the company… One doesn’t put that money into a business they don’t believe in the future of.”

Stroll mentioned that setting Aston Martin up for future success was now largely complete, which in itself is no mean feat given it has taken just three years when turnarounds of industrial companies can take between five and 10 years.