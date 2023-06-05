Audi Driving Experience Returns To South Africa

Between July and November this year, the Audi driving experience is returning to South Africa with a series of pop-up events.

These events will cover Gauteng, the Western Cape and Kwa-Zulu Natal at some of the most exciting racing tracks in South Africa: the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit (Gauteng), Plaaspad Racetrack (Western Cape), and Dezzi South Coast Raceway (Kwa-Zulu Natal).

“We are thrilled to announce the re-launch of the Audi driving experience in South Africa,” says Sascha Sauer, Head of Audi South Africa. “This is an incredibly exciting opportunity for South Africans to experience the very best of Audi’s performance models, from the recent “South African Car of the Year” performance-category winner, the RS 3, right up to the halo models of the RS Q8 and the legendary R8, with its V10 engine. We’re proud to offer a professional driving experience programme focusing on speed, safety and precision driving on some of the most thrilling and challenging courses this country has to offer. We are aiming our offering to the most discerning motorists, ambitious drivers and performance enthusiasts in South Africa and will further expand the portfolio in due time,” concludes Sauer.

The Audi driving experience will allow drivers to get behind the wheel of a range of Audi RS models such as the Audi RS 3 Sportback and Sedan, RS 4 Avant, RS 5 Sportback, RS 6 Avant, and RS Q8. Exposure to Audi’s high-performance and fully electric Audi RS e-tron GT will also be offered.

The launch price for the Audi driving experience is set at R9,500 (inclusive of VAT). Customers can conveniently book their spots or find out more through the dedicated Audi driving experience website.