BMW M Confirms Return Of M5 Touring in 2024

BMW M has officially confirmed that we will see the return of the M5 Touring in 2024 having gone on hiatus since the E60-generation model was discontinued in 2010.

The new M5 will make use of a hybrid powertrain like the one found in the massive XM.

Sources close to the German manufacturer claim the total output will be in the region of 790 hp (590 kW) which is a very healthy increase on the outgoing model.

Power is set to be delivered through an eight-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox, with a rear-biased xDrive four-wheel drive system.

Testing of the first prototypes of the new BMW M5 Touring is to commence in the next few days in urban traffic as well as on country roads and motorways around Munich and at the BMW M GmbH headquarters in Garching. The integrated application of all drive and suspension systems will then also be carried out for the new BMW M5 Touring on the Nürburgring’s Nordschleife, among other places, with the aim of ensuring the ideal balance of sporting performance on the racetrack and superior ride comfort in everyday driving and over long distances.