BMW M2 CS To Pack 518 HP (386 kW)

Even though BMW has not confirmed a single thing about a higher-performing M2, the model is progressing at a solid speed.

We have seen numerous camouflaged prototypes testing but until now we did not have any idea as to what was happening in the power department. According to BMWBlog, insiders suggest that we can anticipate approximately 518 hp (386 kW) from the more potent baby M.

While this figure may appear substantial when compared to the base BMW M2’s 453 hp, it aligns more coherently with the upcoming enhancements expected for the BMW M3 and M4 Competition models in the following year. The power will be sent to the rear wheels via the ZF eight-speed automatic. No six-speed manual is planned from what we know.

The design should not surprise anyone and will feature regular CS-like elements and maybe some from the CSL variants. One prominent feature is the inclusion of a ducktail spoiler seamlessly integrated into the trunk lid, reminiscent of the E46 M3 CSL.

Rendering above by BMWBlog.