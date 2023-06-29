BMW X1 Gets Range-Topping 312 HP (233 kW) M35i xDrive Version

BMW has decided the popular X1 range needs something with a little more get up and go so they have introduced the most potent version of its entry-level SUV the X1 M35i xDrive.

Under the hood sits a more potent iteration of the automaker’s 2.0-litre mill which includes upgrades such as a stronger crankshaft, an optimized oil supply system, and main bearing shells and caps. This results in a power output of 312 hp (233 kW) and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque.

Power is sent to all four corners thanks to the xDrive system which is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission with a mechanical limited-slip differential built into it. Bury your foot from a standstill and the little SUV will hit 100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.2 seconds and run to a top speed of 250 km/h (155 mph).

The X1 M35i gets a more aggressive-looking exterior to match the power increase thanks to some larger air intakes in the front fascia, prominent side skirt extensions, a model-specific roof spoiler, and a rear apron with a new diffuser, incorporating quad exhaust pipes.

Take a look at the gallery below and you will be pleasantly surprised at the awesome seats you can spec. Sure they are the optional M sport seats but this is the only option you would need to tick in our eyes. The interior also sports the new iDrive 9 infotainment system making it the first model in the BMW lineup to receive this update.

Pricing starts at $49,900 (approx. R950k) but it is yet to be confirmed for the South African market. Knowing how performance-focused the local market is, we would be very surprised if this did not make its way to SA.