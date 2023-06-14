Bonkers Bugatti Bolide Makes Public Debut at Le Mans

Earlier this month Bugatti shared some images of a naked carbon fibre Bugatti Bolide doing some extreme track testing and now the track-only hypercar has made its first public appearance at this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Bugatti claims that this track weapon will be able to produce up to 2.5 G laterally, thanks to its aerodynamic package. At the front, the splitter compresses the air and then expands under the diffuser to create a suction effect that pulls the Bolide to the ground. Unique air curtains in front of the front wheels direct air around the car, reducing overall drag. Bugatti even designed the wing mirrors to divert air toward the side intercoolers for maximum efficiency.

Owners will be able to tweak the aero package to suit their driving style and of course, the circuit that they will be flying around.

The Bolide lapped the track at Le Mans on Saturday afternoon with Andy Wallace, a 1988 Le Mans winner, at the wheel. Wallace is an official Bugatti driver.

The first deliveries of the Bolide will commence in 2024 at a net unit price of four million euros (approx. R85 million) each.