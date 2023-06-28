Brabus Offers Military-Spec Mercedes G63, Boat and Watch For R28 Million

Many billionaires out there love things to match so Brabus has decided to offer a bundle purchase of a matching Mercedes-AMG G63, a boat and a watch.

They call it the Brabus Stealth Green Exclusivity Package and it packs a hefty $1.51 million (approx. R28 million) price tag.

The G63 gets the Brabus 800 package which means the twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 pushes out 789 hp (588 kW) and 1,000 Nm (737 lb-ft). Brabus beefs up the exterior by fitting a revised bumper with a winch cable, a wind deflector above the windshield with an integrated LED light bar and a roof rack that is accessible via a ladder. The SUV rides on 22-inch wheels wrapped in all-terrain tyres.

The boat is named Brabus Shadow 900 Stealth Green Signature Edition and it packs two Mercury Marine 450R 4.6-litre V8 engines making a total of 900 horsepower. The cabin features water-repellent TechFX fabric in the same Brabus Sunrise colour as the G63’s interior.

The watch is a Panerai Submersible S Brabus Verde Militare Edition. It features a large case at 47 millimetres that uses the timepiece maker’s Carbotech material which uses a carbon-fibre composite that is lighter than titanium.

So would you buy this package deal?