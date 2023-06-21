Caterham Project V Electric Concept Headed for Goodwood

Caterham has confirmed that they will reveal their most radical model in decades on 12 July with an official public reveal just one day later at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The British company has shared an official teaser showing the EV’s silhouette. The all-electric sports coupe is likely to take the form of a two-seat sports car and will be entirely unrelated to the existing Caterham Seven.

“This is a bold new design. This is driver focussed, lightweight and fun to drive,” Caterham said, previewing the car with a low-lit image indicating its exterior lines. “This is the essence of a sports car with an electric powertrain. This is a statement of intent. This is Project V.”

As much as we are interested in finding out how the car looks, we’re equally eager to discover how much it weighs. Caterham is known for making some of the lightest sports cars in the world, and that should carry over in the EV era.