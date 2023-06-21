Ferrari 499P Le Mans Winner Scale Model Available To Order For R360k

Just a few weeks back we spoke about Amalgam offering a stunning (and huge) 1:4 scale Red Bull Racing RB18 for a whopping $40k and now the team is back with the latest Le Mans winner.

Amalgam Collection orders have opened for the #51 Ferrari 499P hypercar that recently won the 24 Hours of Le Mans and you better act fast as the first batch is already sold out with a price tag of $19,495 (approx. R360k).

This model of the Ferrari 499P will be the perfect 1:8 scale recreation of the #51 Hypercar that was raced to victory by Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado and Antonio Giovinazzi in the 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans. Ferrari’s victory marked a return to the elite class of WEC after 50 years and also coincided with the Centenary edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, commemorating 100 years since the inaugural race in 1923.

The scale model will be limited to just 499 pieces and is hand-built using original CAD designs based on scans of the real car. To make sure it is as accurate to the real thing as possible, Ferrari supplied the model makers with original paint codes and material specifications.