Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale AND SF90 XX Spider Revealed As First Road-Going Cars In XX Programme

Ferrari finally took the covers off the hardcore SF90 Stradale and SF90 Spider and although we thought they would get the LM moniker, they have decided to add them to the XX Programme.

As the title suggests, these two new prancing horses are the first road-going machines in the XX Programme.

Available in Stradale (coupé) and Spider forms, the SF90 XX is intended to “push the car on the edge” of its potential, according to development boss Gianmaria Fulgenzi. Both models continue to use a twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 with assistance from three electric motors but power output grows to a total of 1,016 hp (758 kW), versus 986 hp for the standard cars.

The gearbox is still an eight-speed dual-clutch unit. Revised software adds a noise when changing gears that is similar to the exhaust note when lifting off the throttle at high revs. Both models reach 100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.3 seconds and have a top speed of 320 km/h (199 mph).

As you can see the car looks a lot more hardcore with a complete overhaul in the aerodynamic department. The car features the first fixed rear spoiler mounted to a road-going Ferrari since the F50 which is capable of generating 315 kg of downforce at 250 km/h (155 mph), thanks in part to a trick Gurney flap system that lowers the rear deck to deflect air into the wing’s path.

To balance the aerodynamic load from front to rear and improve drivability, the SF90’s floor has been sealed off under the bonnet, into which new S-ducts have been integrated to channel hot air over the car. These vents alone contribute a 20% improvement to frontal downforce, which totals 325 kg at the SF90 XX’s top speed.

Interior changes are more minor. The SF90 XX has an Alcantara dashboard and lots of carbon trim. The gearshift selector is farther forward. The seats appear to be a single-piece design, but elastic trim connects the upper and lower sections so occupants can adjust the backrest.

The SF90 XX Spider is largely similar to the SF90 XX Stradale, except its roof can open in 14 seconds. The revisions for the droptop mean that some of the inlets in the rear deck of the coupe are gone.

Prices for the SF90 XX started from €770,000 (approx. R16m) for the Stradale coupé and rose to €850,000 (approx. R17.3m) for the Spider. ‘Started’, past tense, is the operative word: all 1398 examples (799 Stradales and 599 Spiders) are already accounted for, having been sold as a “reward” for “our most loyal clients”, said marketing and commercial head Enrico Galliera. Deliveries of the Stradale begin in the second quarter of 2024, with the Spider following in the final quarter of next year.