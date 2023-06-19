Go Anywhere In This Off-Road Ready Lifted VW Golf R

The Volkswagen Golf R does get all-wheel-drive but in stock form, you will not be going too far off the beaten track with it. Should you fancy going places it was not designed for, you can ask Delta4x4 to assist by jacking up your hot hatch.

The off-road specialist starts with a lift kit that raises the ride height by 80 mm and slaps on some custom 18-inch wheels wrapped around in all-terrain rubber.

As the images show below, the package includes some off-road items like a roof rack and five PIAA lights mounted on the hood.

Before some of the adventurous owners out there get too excited, we have to let you know that this lifted Golf R is only a concept for now but it has been envisioned to go into a limited production of 25 units.

If this does come to fruition, the estimated conversion cost will be a whopping €35,000 (approx. R700k).