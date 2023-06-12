HPT ONE X BMW M3 Competition Has Been Tuned To 1,000 HP

Horse Power Technics (HPT) has revealed their ‘ONE X’ based on the BMW M3 Competition xDrive and like their other ONE X models, it packs a whopping 1,000 hp.

The tuner from Switzerland has created what is likely the fastest M3 Competition worldwide packing 1,000 hp and 1,200 Nm of torque. In order to achieve these values, extensive modifications to the hardware and software of the 3,0-liter twin-turbo straight-six were of course necessary.

The original mechanics have been replaced with forged pistons and connecting rods from IRP (Italian Rods and Pistons) and a reinforced valve train. Upgraded turbochargers from the project partner Turbo Technik Hamburg / TTH ensure proper pressure in the combustion chambers, while a powerful petrol pump with 950 injectors covers the extremely high fuel requirements of the HPT-M3.

As far as fuel is concerned, different maps are programmed for 98 octane, 102 octane premium petrol and also E85/bioethanol. Of course, the M3 only achieves maximum performance with the latter.

In order to equip the transmission for the immense power of the biturbo, HPT also gave the 8-speed automatic a reinforced converter clutch and adapted the transmission software to the new torque curve.

As expected, the performance is radical with a 0 to 100 km/h sprint taking just 2.3 seconds while the 200 km/h mark comes up just 4.2 seconds later. It takes just 15.4 seconds to hit 300 km/h from a stand still and although they did not mention what top speed it is capable of, we would think the 350 km/h mark would be reached with ease.