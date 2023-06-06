Incredible Red Bull Racing RB18 Scale Model Can Be Yours For R770k

The talented folks at Amalgam Collection just released the gallery and information on the incredibly detailed Red Bull Racing RB18 Formula 1 car at a 1:4 scale.

As the title suggests, this will not be cheap and has an asking price of $39,965 (approx. R770k),

Just 18 pieces will be made per driver with both being exact replicas of the cars driven by Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez in the Formula 1 Heineken Dutch Grand Prix at Circuit Zandvoort on the 4th of September 2022.

It took the scale model professionals over 4500 hours to develop the model and takes over 450 hours for a small team of craftsmen to build each model by hand. this comes as no surprise as it is over 1 metre in length and is made up of thousands of precisely engineered parts: castings, photo-etchings and CNC-machined metal components.

This is as accurate as you will get and was built using original CAD designs and paint codes supplied by Oracle Red Bull Racing. The completed prototype has undergone detailed scrutiny at the hands of Oracle Red Bull Racing’s design and engineering departments to ensure complete accuracy of representation.