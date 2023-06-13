Is This The 1,000 HP Porsche Taycan ‘Turbo GT’

Porsche and Tesla are trading blows when it comes to being the fastest EV around the Nurburgring but the new Tesla Model S Plaid record could be short-lived after seeing a hardcore-looking Taycan buzzing around the circuit.

The Turbo GT moniker has not been confirmed but rumours suggest that it will come to fruition and it could pack as much as 1,000 hp.

It will be the new halo model in a Taycan range that’s about to get its first major facelift, which is why the bumper corners on this prototype are disguised.

The prototype looks to be running PCCB carbon brakes, which are currently an option on top-spec Taycans.

One thousand horses would put the ‘Turbo GT’ almost toe-to-toe with the Model S Plaid, which has 1,019 hp and beat the Taycan Turbo S’s time by a massive 8 seconds.

We believe the updated Porsche Taycan will debut before the end of the year, possibly as a 2024 model. Depending on the timing, this could be the 2025 Taycan as well.

Photos via Carscoops