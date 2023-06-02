Jaguar Land Rover Is Now Officially Known As JLR

Jaguar Land Rover is no longer because as of yesterday (1 June), the UK luxury automaker is officially known as JLR.

Sure JLR is nothing new and we have been using it for years but it’s more than just an abbreviation and is a new corporate identity that sees iconic Land Rover models transition to brands under a new JLR umbrella, on the same footing as Jaguar.

Take a look at the Land Rover website in the USA and you will already see Defender, Discovery and Range Rover listed as brands.

“Pivotal to our Reimagine strategy is the formation of the House of Brands, which is a natural evolution, with a purpose of elevating and amplifying the uniqueness of our characterful British marques,” said Professor Gerry McGovern OBE, chief creative officer at JLR. “Our ultimate ambition is to build truly emotionally engaging experiences for our clients that, over time, will build long-term high equity for our brands and long-term sustainability for JLR.”