Koenigsegg Regera Snatches 0-400-0 KM/H Record From Rimac

Just last month Rimac shared a plethora of production car records grabbed by their Nevera hypercar including the 0 to 249 mph (400 km/h) and back to 0 benchmark but that is already obsolete thanks to Koenigsegg.

A slightly older, hypercar we know as the Koenigsegg Regera has snatched that record away from the EV by more than a second.

Koenigsegg announced that the Regera achieved the feat in just 28.81 seconds whereas the Nevera took 29.94 seconds.

Koenigsegg rhetorically asks: “So, why set these new records with a car that is long off the production line? Because it can! Because it is still the King reigning supreme in today’s super competitive automotive landscape, and that is something that should be celebrated with a new record.”

This car was launched back in 2015 making this quite an impressive achievement and with the even faster Jesko on the way, we can only assume the Swedish manufacturer will be announcing some more records