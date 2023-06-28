Manhart Tunes Mercedes-AMG SL 63 To 697 HP (520 kW)

The sexy Mercedes-AMG SL 63 leaves the factory with the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 punching out 577 hp (430 kW) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque which is plenty for most but Manhart Performance want more and they have found more.

They have called it the Manhart SL 700 R and have been able to push power output up to 707 PS (697 hp; 520 kW) and 935 Nm (1,268 lb-ft) of torque.

This was achieved after improving the intercooler set-up, installing an air filter upgrade and fitting their MHtronik powerbox. To cope with the added grunt, the AMG Speedshift MCT 9G auto has also been upgraded.

The typical black and gold Manhart theme has been applied to the convertible with the cosmetic upgrades being rounded up with a set of 22-inch Forged Line wheels by mbDESIGN.

This package is limited to 10 units worldwide so act fast if you fancy the black and gold drop-top rocket.