More Extreme Audi ‘RS6 GT’ Spotted Testing

Just last month we posted about Audi being busy with a more extreme RS6 and today we have our first look at the prototype lapping the Nurburgring.

According to Autocar, the Audi RS6 will receive an “extreme” new special edition as they gear up to celebrate its most successful performance models before going all-electric.

Currently, the Audi RS6 Performance is one of the most powerful and most expensive cars to come from Audi Sport but a future range-topper is reportedly on the way which could be called the GT.

As you will see in the gallery below, a camouflaged prototype made its spy debut on the road and the track, flaunting a redesigned body kit.

What sticks out the most (pun intended) is the significantly larger rear spoiler which looks like something you would expect from a tuner. If you look carefully, you will also notice that the rear bumper has been revised incorporating a new diffuser and the typical RS oval pipes.

Those stylish 22-inch alloys come straight from the RS6 Performance model but if you continue to the front of the car, you will see that the front fenders have been altered with the addition of air outlets. Finally, the model sports a new front bumper with interconnected intakes, a more pronounced splitter, and a slightly slimmer grille.

As a reminder, the Audi Sport boss, Sebastian Grams has already noted that they can go more extreme with the RS6 and this is more than likely what he is referring to.

Any limited-edition, range-topping RS6 could arrive as soon as next year, with Grams confirming that Audi Sport will reveal a combustion car in 2024.

Images via Autocar