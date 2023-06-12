Next-Gen BMW M5 Rendered and Could Pack Over 700 HP

BMW has revealed the all-new 5 Series and first-ever i5 so the next product we are expecting is of course the mighty M5.

The car is still under development, as the latest spy shots from a couple of days ago still show a heavily camouflaged sedan doing the rounds at the Nurburgring.

Digital artist X-Tomi decided to give the design a bash based on the new 5er and on first look, it gets our thumbs up of approval.

The rendering clearly takes design cues from the new X5 M but also uses the new 5 Series to tweak the design resulting in something that is probably pretty close to what we will see.

The current BMW M5 Competition pumps out 617 hp (460 kW) and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) of torque but rumours suggest the next-generation model could deliver as much as 738 horses and 1,000 Nm (738 lb-ft) of torque. It will more than likely make use of the same hybrid setup found in the XM so maybe we will see a base version and then a ‘Label Red’ or Competition version.