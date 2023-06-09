Porsche Mission X Hypercar Concept Wants The ‘Ring Record

For their 75th birthday, Porsche decided to give itself a gift in the form of a hypercar concept called Mission X.

The stunning Mission X is an electric hypercar concept that previews a potential successor model to the Carrera GT and 918 Spyder and has a clear goal in mind of being the fastest production car ever around the Nurburgring.

The rear-drive two-seater is intended as a lightweight ‘super-sports car’ with a high-performance electric powertrain that would effectively fill the gap at the top of the Porsche line-up that has been open since the 918 Spyder went out of production in 2015.

Big boss Oliver Blume said the model would be “a technology beacon for the sports cars of the future”, adding: “It picks up the torch of iconic sports cars of decades past: like the 959, the Carrera GT and the 918 Spyder before it, the Mission X provides critical impetus for the evolutionary development of future vehicle concepts.”

Porsche says it will offer a remarkable power-to-weight ratio of at least one PS for kg of weight from a new, all-electric, 900-volt architecture. They did not disclose a target weight, but given the firm’s focus on lightweight design, the goal is likely to be close to a current 911 (1400 or 1500 kg). That, in turn, would suggest a power output of close to 1500 hp. That would easily make it the most powerful road-going Porsche ever, with considerably more power even than the track-only 919 Hybrid Evo.

It is no coincidence that they revealed the Mission X on the 100th anniversary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans either as there is a natural design link. There is a lightweight glass dome with a carbon fibre-reinforced plastic exoskeleton that extends over both seats. Le Mans-style doors, similar to those used on the legendary 917 racer, are fixed to the A-pillar and open forwards and upwards.

The inside is rather impressive too with contrasting-colour seats for driver and passenger plus six-point harnesses for both. To ensure that any future Nürburgring records can be captured, the car features numerous built-in cameras, which are activated by a special record button on the multi-purpose controlled.

What are the chances of them actually building it? Motor1 asked Oliver Blume directly and according to the publication, his response was comfortably open. “During the next month, we will consider to build it,” he said. It isn’t decided yet, there’s some concept of work to do, but good opportunities.”

If that is the case we should hear pretty soon if this magnificent machine will see production and become one of the most impressive cars in the world.