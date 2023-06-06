Report: South African Formula 1 Abandoned Due To Political Barriers

RacingNews365.com dropped quite the bombshell this morning with a report claiming that plans to revive a South African Grand Prix at Kyalami have been abandoned.

The events’ hopes were boosted when 777 (a sports investment company in Miami) got on board but apparently, a decision has been made to abandon plans for a South African GP in the near future due to political reasons.

According to sources, the decision was taken because South Africa has aligned closely with Russia.

F1 would not comment on the rumours, but the decision will likely provide Spa-Francorchamps a reprieve and see the Belgian Grand Prix remain on the calendar for at least another year.

South Africa’s governance and its alignment with President Putin’s regime have proven to be an unexpected roadblock despite terms close to being finalised between 777 and F1.

The publication continues to state that a venue hire had been agreed upon with Kyalami renting out its facilities to 777 but unfortunately, a formal signature was not forthcoming.

A South African GP has therefore been deemed untenable in the near future, signalling a reprieve for Spa.