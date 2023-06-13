Special WEC Ferrari SF90 Livery For ‘Select Number of Clients’

Last week Ferrari revealed a new livery for the SF90 Stradale to celebrate their return to the top class at Le Mans for the first time in 50 years.

“The design team realised this exclusive new livery, to mark the return to the top class at Le Mans with a factory-backed model for the first time in 50 years, which is available to a select number of clients. It’s composed of a Rosso Le Mans glossy finish and Giallo Modena stripes and details, a dedication plaque, the Italian flag colours painted on the bumper and steering wheel, as well as the hand-painted #WEC – World Endurance Championship logo on the doors and front bonnet and each livery will sport the racing number 50 in the front roundel and on the doors.” – Ferrari.

We can only assume that now that they scored overall victory at the 100th Le Mans that the ‘select number of clients’ will be clambering to get one of these.