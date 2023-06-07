Stand Out on the Street: How to Make Your Car Look Cooler

Rather than feeling envious of other cars passing you by on the street or highway, you could make tweaks to your vehicle to ensure you turn heads as you drive.

Stop dreaming of owning another car and find ways to transform your existing exterior and interior, which will make you feel proud each time you sit behind the wheel. Start standing out on the street by learning how to make your car look cooler.

Change the Color

Elevate your car with a premium color change. The unique hue will ensure you ooze pride when firing up the engine, as you’re unlikely to spot the same color on any street. You can change car color at Arlon and take your pick from a wide selection of hues to match your taste, such as gloss black metallic, matte aluminum red, or satin charcoal grey. It’s fast and easy to install the wrap, and you can remove it cleanly if you wish to change the color in the future.

Tint Your Windows

Tint your windows to improve your privacy and give your car an air of mystery. The unique feature will demand other road users’ attention, as it isn’t a premium upgrade people don’t often see on a street or highway. However, you must follow various laws and regulations when tinting your car’s windows to avoid legal repercussions.

Upgrade Your Wheels

Replace your wheels with a more premium design to grab attention and enjoy a much smoother ride. Different options are available to upgrade your car and improve its visual appeal, such as:

Alloy wheels (lighter, better handling, and more attractive)

Cast wheels (strong and lightweight)

Forged wheels (Ideal for race cars)

Steel wheels (more function over form)

Elevate the Emblem

In addition to changing the color and wheels, consider replacing the emblem with a premium design to elevate the car’s design. It is a cool way to customize the exterior, as you can remove a weathered, worn emblem with a luxe alternative. However, you’ll need to order a brand-new emblem through a car dealer or a specialist shop online. It’s bound to catch the attention of many car enthusiasts.

Add Seat Covers and Mats

Don’t underestimate the aesthetic appeal of your seats, as drivers and pedestrians can view your interior when passing by. Turn heads by adding luxury seat covers that exude comfort and sophistication, making your car the envy of any street. Also, you can harmonize premium seat covers with complementary mats to ensure you and your passengers drive in style.

Personalize Your License Plate

Give your car an identity by personalizing its license plate. The premium plate will set your vehicle apart on the road and strengthen its connection to you. It will prove you take great pride in your car’s appearance, and it may even bring a smile to other drivers, passengers, and pedestrians’ faces as you drive by. Also, it won’t cost a considerable sum, as you can buy a custom plate for as little as $200.