Stunning Porsche 911 Singer DLS Turbo Revealed With 700 HP

Singer, the Californian creator of beautifully detailed restomods based on classic Porsches, has taken its creations to another level of performance with the new Singer DLS Turbo. Customers who have a classic 964 Porsche 911 and sufficiently big reserves of cash can commission Singer to build one of these machines that hark back to the Porsche 934/5 endurance racers of the 1970s.

The Dynamics & Lightweighting Study (DLS) Turbo draws inspiration from the Porsche 934/5, a racing variant of the iconic 911 sports car which won six out of the eight races it competed in throughout the 1977 Trans-Am season in North America.

You can clearly see the 934/5 bold styling with the carbon fibre bodywork looking like a piece of art. You get wide fenders, big rear intakes, NACA ducts, and the big spoiler is actually adjustable for track use. A massive splitter further enhances aero bite for track use, and Singer actually refers to this configuration as the track-focused version (the orange car featured here in the photos).

If you want something a little less hardcore, Singer also offers a road-focused version (seen here in gold). It is basically the same car but with a much more subtle front spoiler and with a classic ducktail spoiler at the back replacing the adjustable wing.

The forged magnesium wheels on both cars are produced by German firm BBS – though only the Blood Orange car is fitted with racing-inspired ‘turbofans’ – measuring 19 inches at the front and 20 inches at the rear, wrapped in a choice of Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 or Cup 2R tyres.

Singer has fitted their 3.8-litre air-cooled flat-six engine which was developed by Formula One team Williams but for the first time, they have added two turbochargers.

The company claims its twin-turbo engine can produce 520 kW at an ear-splitting 9000rpm with drive sent to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual transmission.

Inside, the Singer DLS Turbo’s interior is equipped with deep bucket seats, analogue instruments and, in the case of the Blood Orange commission, a half-roll cage and racing seatbelts.

With regard to pricing and availability, Singer had the following to say;

Each restoration is unique. Every owner is able to share their personal preferences and requirements for bespoke engineering as part of the process of working with Singer to personalize their own 911.

Prices for Singer’s restoration services are dependent on the requests by each car’s owner. A limited number of restorations will be commissioned.

Singer managed to sell 75 slots of the non-turbo DLS at around $1.8 million (approx. R33 million) and that excludes the cost of the Porsche 911 964 donor car.

If you want to see one in person, Singer will showcase its latest 911 project at the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed and in California during Monterey Car Week.