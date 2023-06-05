Tesla Model S Plaid Takes EV Nurburgring Lap Record Back From Porsche

Tesla has announced that they have reclaimed the title as the fastest production electric car to lap the Nurburgring.

Just 10 months ago, Porsche confirmed that their Taycan Turbo S had taken the top spot but this clearly did not sit well with Elon Musk.

Tesla now offers the optional Track Pack for the Model S Plaid and thanks to these upgrades, it lapped the circuit in 7:25.231. Porsche managed a 7:33.350 which means the Tesla has beaten it by over eight seconds.

With this time, the Model S Plaid also becomes the second-fastest four-door production car to officially lap the iconic German circuit, trailing a 7:23.164 lap set by the two-seat (but still four-door) Jaguar XE SV Project 8 supercharged V8 sedan in 2019.

The Track Pack will set you back $20,000 and that sees the top-speed limiter lifted to 322 km/h (200mph) and adds lighter 20-inch ‘Zero-G’ forged aluminium wheels with track-oriented Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar 3R tyres.

You also get 410mm carbon-silicon brake discs with six-piston front and four-piston rear calipers, and improved brake pads and fluid.

Although the Taycan Turbo S with the optional performance kit is the fastest model in the current Porsche Taycan range, the manufacturer has been seen testing a future high-performance variant that could threaten Tesla’s new lap record.