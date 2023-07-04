Alfa Romeo Revealing New Supercar On 30 August

Rumours have been going on for years about an all-new Alfa Romeo Supercar but now, finally, CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato announced that on the 30th of August, wraps will come off a high-performance model.

“This project is a dream come true, inspired by a daring team that wanted to achieve something unique.” said Imparato.

That the supercar will be revealed to coincide with this year’s Italian Grand Prix at Monza is no coincidence. The limited-edition supercar is apparently inspired by the T33 Stradale (seen below) and is expected to be named the 6C.

“We’re working on something that I could put aside the 8C in the museum of Arese, being proud of our contribution to the history of Alfa Romeo. That is what we want.” added the Alfa boss.

“To take this type of decision in 2022 in a group like Stellantis, everyone considers that you’re completely mad,”, hinting that the car will likely be fitted with a combustion engine, rather than an electric powertrain.

If the rumoured ‘6C’ moniker is accurate, we can assume it will make use of their twin-turbo 2.9-litre V6 from the Quadrifoglio models with a little extra spice.

We are so looking forward to seeing this next month.