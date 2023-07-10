Audi RS 6 Avant and RS 7 Sportback Performance Editions Pricing for South Africa

The more potent Audi RS 6 Avant Performance and RS 7 Sportback Performance will be making their way to South Africa and as expected they carry a premium over the standard offerings.

Local pricing:

Audi RS 6 Avant performance: R2,332,700

Audi RS 7 Sportback performance: R2,444,500

Pricing above is inclusive of the optional 5 year/100,000km Audi Freeway Plan.

The potent twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 engine now packs 621 hp (463 kW) and a maximum torque of 850 Nm. Customer deliveries of these two new models will commence in South Africa during the month of July, with the public being able to experience these models at the Audi driving experience from September 2023 onwards.

Larger turbochargers and an increase in boost pressure allow an increase of 22 kW in engine power and 50 Nm more torque compared to the base versions. This means a total increase in power from 441 kW to 463 kW and in maximum torque from 800 to 850 Nm. The performance models sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds, 0.2 seconds faster than the previous versions.

Reduced insulation between the engine compartment, the interior, and the rear of the vehicle ensures the RS 6 Avant performance and the RS 7 Sportback performance will thrill customers with an exciting, next-level sound experience.

The two powerhouses will roll off the line on 22-inch matte titanium grey, diamond-turned wheels – which are also available in burnished glossy metallic black, matte black, or matte neodymium gold. Inspired by motorsport, the airy 5-Y spoke design aids brake cooling and the lighter rims are manufactured in a high-tech forging-milling process. The new lightweight wheel is around five kilograms lighter than the 22-inch aluminium wheel.

The new RS 6 Avant performance and RS 7 Sportback performance are available in a total of 16 exterior colours which now include metallic and matte Ascari Blue and matte Dew Silver. The performance models stand out with standard RS exterior components in matte grey, including the exterior mirrors, the front spoiler, the front side flaps, the side sill inserts, the roof rails, and the trim on the side windows and rear diffuser. A matte carbon/black styling package is also an option, in which the roof rails and trim on the side windows are black. The Audi rings and model name is available in the customer’s choice of chrome or black.