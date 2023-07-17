Benefits of Shipping Your Car Instead of Driving

When you need to transport your car over a long distance, you have two main options: driving it yourself or hiring a shipping company to do it for you. While there are certainly some advantages to driving your own car, there are also significant benefits to shipping it instead. In this post, we’ll explore some of the key benefits of shipping your car and explain why it might be the better choice for your next move.

Time and Cost Savings

One of the most obvious benefits of shipping your car is that it can save you both time and money. When you drive a car long distance, there are all sorts of expenses you need to account for: gas, food, lodging, and more. Depending on how far you’re traveling, these costs can add up quickly.

On the other hand, when you ship your car, you can often do so for a flat rate that covers everything from pickup to delivery. While the cost of shipping a car varies depending on the distance, type of vehicle, and other factors, it can be surprisingly affordable. In fact, in many cases, shipping your car can actually be cheaper than driving it yourself, especially if you factor in the cost of wear and tear on your vehicle. Also, the Road Runner car transport calculator and other similar tools from reputable car shipping company websites can help you to calculate the cost of shipping your car in just a few minutes. All you have to do is enter some basic information about your vehicle and the distance you need to travel, and the calculator will provide you with an estimate of the cost.

Another benefit of shipping your car is that it can save you time. Not only will you not have to spend days driving across the country, but you can also use the time you would have spent driving to do something else. For example, you could fly to your destination and use the extra time to work, relax, or explore your new surroundings. This can be especially appealing if you’re moving a long distance and don’t want to spend days on the road.

Convenience

Another advantage of shipping your car is that it’s incredibly convenient. When you drive your own car, there are all sorts of logistical challenges to deal with. You need to plan your route, arrange for places to stay along the way, and deal with any unexpected issues that might come up. Plus, driving long distances can be tiring and stressful, especially if you’re not used to it.

Shipping your car, on the other hand, is much simpler. You can simply arrange for a pickup and delivery time, and the shipping company will take care of the rest. Many car shipping companies offer door-to-door service, which means they’ll pick up your car from your current location and deliver it directly to your new home. This can be especially helpful if you’re moving to a new city and don’t want to worry about navigating unfamiliar roads.

In addition, shipping your car can be more flexible than driving it yourself. For example, if you’re moving long distance and need to be at your new home by a certain date, you could plan to fly to your new city and have your car shipped separately. This can give you more control over your schedule and reduce the stress associated with driving long distances.

Reduced Wear and Tear

A final benefit of shipping your car instead of driving it is that it can help preserve your vehicle’s condition. When you drive a car long distance, it’s subjected to all sorts of wear and tear, from rock chips on the windshield to tire wear to mechanical issues. Over time, this can reduce the value and lifespan of the vehicle, making it a less worthwhile investment.

When you ship your car, on the other hand, it’s protected from many of these hazards. For example, most car shipping companies use enclosed trailers that protect your car from rocks, debris, and weather. In addition, because you’re not driving the car yourself, there’s less risk of mechanical issues or accidents that could damage the vehicle.

As you can see, there are many benefits to shipping your car instead of driving it yourself. From cost and time savings to convenience and reduced wear and tear, there are plenty of reasons to consider shipping your car for your next move. Of course, everyone’s situation is different, so it’s important to weigh the pros and cons carefully before making a decision.

If you do decide to ship your car, be sure to choose a reputable and experienced car shipping company. Look for a company that offers door-to-door service, insurance coverage, and flexible scheduling options. With the right company and a bit of planning, you can enjoy all the benefits of shipping your car without any of the drawbacks of driving it yourself.