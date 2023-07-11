    News

    Brabus Give Porsche 911 Turbo S 900 HP and Menacing Looks

    By Updated:No Comments

    The Porsche 911 Turbo S is one of the most highly-praised sports cars out there due to how fast it can be driven around a racetrack and then how comfortably you can drive it home again.

    Brabus don’t like things looking stock or packing stock power so they have decided that the current 911 Turbo S needed their treatment and the result is the bonkers Brabus Rocket 900 R.

    As you can see in the gallery below, the 911 gets a significant exterior upgrade which the tuner calls the Widestar bodywork. This offering includes a new lip spoiler at the front, new air outlets in the wheel arches, and a new diffuser at the back all made from carbon.

    The transformation sure is menacing and the tuner made sure to match the theme by upgrading the 3.8-litre twin-turbo flat-six to deliver a whopping 900 PS (888 hp; 662 kW). This was achieved by installing two larger and more efficient turbos as well as fitting a high-performance sports exhaust system made from high-grade Inconel.

    Thanks to the added grunt, the 911 Turbo S now needs just 2.5 seconds to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) versus 2.7 seconds for the stock car.

    Finishing the upgrades is a set of 21 and 22-inch Brabus Monoblock P Platinum Edition forged wheels with a five-spoke design. Inside the cabin, you’ll find black leather on most of the surfaces with hexagonal patterns on the seats. The headliner is upholstered in Alcantara leather.

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply