Brabus Give Porsche 911 Turbo S 900 HP and Menacing Looks

The Porsche 911 Turbo S is one of the most highly-praised sports cars out there due to how fast it can be driven around a racetrack and then how comfortably you can drive it home again.

Brabus don’t like things looking stock or packing stock power so they have decided that the current 911 Turbo S needed their treatment and the result is the bonkers Brabus Rocket 900 R.

As you can see in the gallery below, the 911 gets a significant exterior upgrade which the tuner calls the Widestar bodywork. This offering includes a new lip spoiler at the front, new air outlets in the wheel arches, and a new diffuser at the back all made from carbon.

The transformation sure is menacing and the tuner made sure to match the theme by upgrading the 3.8-litre twin-turbo flat-six to deliver a whopping 900 PS (888 hp; 662 kW). This was achieved by installing two larger and more efficient turbos as well as fitting a high-performance sports exhaust system made from high-grade Inconel.

Thanks to the added grunt, the 911 Turbo S now needs just 2.5 seconds to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) versus 2.7 seconds for the stock car.

Finishing the upgrades is a set of 21 and 22-inch Brabus Monoblock P Platinum Edition forged wheels with a five-spoke design. Inside the cabin, you’ll find black leather on most of the surfaces with hexagonal patterns on the seats. The headliner is upholstered in Alcantara leather.