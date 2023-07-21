Bugatti Chiron Successor To Be Revealed Next Year Packing Hybrid V8

The production of the Bugatti Chiron and its insane quad-turbocharged W16 engine will soon be over as the company has confirmed that an all-new flagship hypercar is already in development.

If you think you need to wait a long time to see it, you would be wrong as the initial reveal will take place next year. The new creation will also mark the end of a design era with the retirement of Achim Anscheidt, Bugatti‘s director of design since 2004.

The new hypercar will downsize from the company’s iconic W16 engine to a hybrid V8 setup but don’t expect a lack of horsepower considering the merger with Rimac back in 2021. If all goes according to plan, it will enter production in 2026.

In an interview with Autocar, Frank Heyl, Bugatti’s new design director, said the new flagship model will ride on an all-new chassis to accommodate its electric motors and battery.

“The car is finished. We delivered the prototype tooling a couple of months ago and the production tooling will be delivered in a couple of months from now,” Mr Anscheidt said.

“(The successor) was something that was more of a thinking exercise, especially on the interior, and everything I have tried to learn and comprehend over the last 19 years with Bugatti, I wanted to make sure this experience funnels into the car’s development.”